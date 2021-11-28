 
Sunday November 28, 2021
Entertainment

Sajal Aly's quirky BTS snap from Sinf-e-Aahan goes viral: See Photo

Sajal, Kubra Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Syra Yousuf and Dananeer Mobeen pose for camera

By Web Desk
November 28, 2021
Superstar Sajal Aly  has left fans swooning with her new BTS photo from the sets of on-going ISPR project, Sinf-e-Aahan.

In a carousel of pictures, that have gone viral on the internet, Sajal is spotted exuding an adorable pout for the camera as she gazes as co-star Ramsha Khan. Ramsha on the contrary, gives an intense look for the lens.

In more photos, the girl gang featuring Sajal, Kubra Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Syra Yousuf and Dananeer Mobeen are spotted smiling in army uniforms during an outdoor shoot.

In a third photo, Yumna, Ramsha, Syra and Dananeer are seen striking goofy poses as they hold their guns high amid mountains.

Take a look:

