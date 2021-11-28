Queen Elizabeth to be removed as head of state by Barbados on Tuesday

Queen Elizabeth will lost her role as head of state of Barbados on November 30.
The country will become a monarch free republic on Tuesday, according to reports.
The first president of the new Republic of Barbados will be Sandra Mason.
"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," the Caribbean island nation's government said last month.
They aimed to complete the process in time for the 55th anniversary of independence from Britain, in November 2021.
According to BBC, a speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Barbadians wanted a Barbadian head of state.
"This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving," the speech read.
Reacting to the speech, Buckingham Palace said that it was a matter for the government and people of Barbados.
Dwayne Johnson thanked his fans for showing an immense love for Red Notice
Mira Rajput bid adieu to blues as she channelled positivity in her recent picture on Instagram
Suniel Shetty was reminded of his father’s struggles as he hit the first day of Tadap’s shoot
'We were so delayed in production, because of that,' shares Benedict Cumberbatch
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding 'will be a blend of the traditional and modern'
'Charlotte is growing up really fast,' shared Kate Middleton