'Red Notice' : Dwayne Johnson's new film breaks Netflix charts

On Thursday, Dwayne Johnson expressed gratitude to his fans for the success of his film Red Notice, which has become the most-watched film of all time.
The 49-year-old former WWE wrestler took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support. “Guys, you have turned Red Notice into a truly iconic, global, and cultural phenomenon”.
"It's a history-making RED NOTICE @teremana Thanksgiving weekend around the world," Johnson, added.
"In just 11 days you've officially made RED NOTICE the BIGGEST @Netflix FILM EVER. Shattering all records across the board!!!”, he continued.
The story revolves around an Interpol agent (Johnson) that chases after a wanted art thief in search of a golden egg once belonging to Cleopatra. Alongside Johnson, Red Notice also stars Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.
The film was also Netflix's most expensive movie project to date, with a $200 million budget.
