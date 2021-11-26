Zendaya promises fans she will have more screen time in Dune 2

American actress Zendaya assures fans that they will get to see more of her character in the next Dune film.

The 25-year-old's appearance in the sci-fi flick rather left fans disappointed with a limited screen time. The sequel of the film, would however, be different.



The next part, which is set to release in 2023, will feature more of Zendaya.

Seaking about how the next part is going to be different for her, Zendaya told Deadline: "Well, I can be there for longer, which is cool."

She added, "I want to grow with the characters I play, and with the people that I get to learn from. Anybody who has read the books knows there's so much more to explore and deal with."

But having less screen time in the film made the actress observe it from a fresh perspective.

"What was cool for me not having been around for much of the first shoot was getting to see the movie from a completely fresh perspective, because I hadn't seen the sets and the scenes for most of the movie. And watching it felt like just the beginning of this story," she added.

"This story is far from finished. These characters are far from their end points. It's a dream come true to get to work with Denis on a movie of this size," concluded Zendaya.

