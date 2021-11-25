One million more people follow Eminem on Instagram

Eminem on Thursday hit 33 million followers on Instagram as his popularity continued to grow online.
Em's has amassed one million followers since May 31 when he had reached 32 million mark.
Eminem has shared a total of 607 posts on his account to reach 33 million followers.
The rapper does not follow back anyone on Twitter either where he is followed by 22.5 million people.
