Benedict Cumberbatch gets candid over view on toxic masculinity

Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his view on toxic masculinity.
Speaking to Sky News, The Power of the Dog star explained , "We need to fix the behavior of men."
"You get this sort of rebellion aspect [from men today], this denial, this sort of childish defensive position of 'Not all men are bad.' But no, we just have to shut up and listen," he said.
"There is not enough recognition of abuse,
"There's not enough recognition of disadvantages and, at the same time, somewhere along the line — maybe not now, but somewhere along the line — we need to do maybe what the film does as well, which is examine the reason behind the oppressive behavior."
