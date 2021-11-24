BTS dubs 2022 Grammy Awards nomination ‘huge honor’

South Korean boy band BTS has extended gratitude to the fans after they received a nomination for the 2022 Grammy Awards.



The K-Pop group received nomination for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their iconic song Butter.

Taking to Twitter shortly after nominations, the seven-member group tweeted, “This is a huge honor. Thanks to everyone who supports our music journey!”

Earlier on Monday, BTS won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the American Music Awards.

Meanwhile, BTS fans have expressed their disappointment when they learnt that their favourite band received only one nod.

One fan commented, “Let me remind u that its not BTS who need a grammy, but the Grammys who needs BTS!”