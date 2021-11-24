Madhuri Dixit recreates ‘Ek Do Teen’ dance steps, video goes viral

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has left her millions of fans gushing with her latest dance video, which has gone viral on social media.
The Koyla actor, who is also a dance queen, turned to Instagram and shared her latest dance video.
In the video, Madhuri can be seen recreating the dance steps from her iconic song Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab on Meghan Trainor’s Me Too.
She posted the video with caption, “If I was you” followed by heart-eyed emoticons.
The video has left her fans swooning and it went viral instantly.
It has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Madhuri, who is an avid social media user, often shares her stunning photos and videos.
