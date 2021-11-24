Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt welcomes first child

Supermodel Martha Hunt has joined the new-mom club after welcoming her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Jason McDonald on November 6.
The Victoria’s Secret model shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, November 23, with a black-and-white photo of herself with her newborn, Emery.
"On the morning of November 6th, we welcomed our daughter Emery into the world," she wrote in the caption.
Hunt first announced her pregnancy in June, sharing a photo of herself flaunting her bump on Instagram.
“Full heart. Growing belly,” she had captioned the post, also tagging McDonald in the photo.
She then revealed to E! News in September that she was expecting a baby girl.
Hunt and her longtime partner McDonald have been together since 2012 and got engaged in January 2020.
Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat with eight, as Billie...
The 64th annual show has once again expanded the number of nominees in its prestigious general categories, taking the...
Royal family 'nervous about anything getting out to Harry and Meghan', according to expert
Adele's 30 surpasses Taylor Swift’s Evermore
Jennifer Aniston plays news presenter Alex Levy in The Morning Show
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s.