Camila Cabello flaunts new hair colour: See post

Singer Camila Cabello debuted mint green hair colour on social media right after her split with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.



Her new style made heads turn and fans cannot keep calm.

Taking to IG, the Havana singer shared an enchanting selfie of herself and captioned it, "I clean up ok.”





The post garnered around 300 k likes and fans could not stop gushing over her new hair look.

For the unversed, Camila and Shawn began dating in 2019 and made their relationship official at the red carpet of the MTV Music Awards.

Camila has been quite active on social media since her breakup.