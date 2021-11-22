Aamir Khan to marry for third time?

Aamir Khan may not be looking to tie the knot for the third time.

Earlier a publication reported that the actor intended to tie the knot the third time following the release of his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

However, a source told IndiaToday.in that the rumours are fake.

It is pertinent to mention that Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao had divorced.

Many were quick to point out the actor’s alleged affair with Fatima Sana Shaikh as the reason behind their separation.

Earlier Fatima addressed their dating rumours, she had said in an interview.

"A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, 'Ask me, I'll give you an answer. It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume wrong things."