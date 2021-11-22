Kajol lauds husband Ajay Devgn on completing 30 years in Bollywood

Kajol is showering husband Ajay Devgn with love and appreciation as he completes 30 years in the Indian film industry on Monday, November 22.
The Dilwale actress penned a special Instagram tribute to Ajay, who made his Bollywood debut on this day in 1991 with the film Phool Aur Kaante.
“Completing 30 years. 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema… With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry,” wrote Kajol about her husband.
“Respect always. Keep on rocking!” she added with the hashtags #HeTheMan #SoProudOfYou #WorkIsWorship.
Apart from Kajol, many others from the Indian film fraternity have come out to pay tribute to Ajay’s 30 years in the industry, including Akshay Kumar, who shared a throwback picture with him on his Instagram.
