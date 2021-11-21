Adele angered by TV presenter Matt Doran: Network suspends him

Adele - who has returned to the music world with her latest album 30 - was offended by a TV host during an interview.

Australian TV presenter Matt Doran was suspended for two weeks by the network after irritating the world renowned singer with his admission that he hadn't listened to her latest album, 30.

The 33-year-old musician reportedly left the studio soon after the host revealed that he hadn't listened to her new music.

During the hour-long interview with the British pop star, Doran reportedly didn't ask any question about her new record.

When the 33-year-old musician asked The Weekend Sunrise host: "What do you think of my album?" he replied: "I haven't listened to it."



According to some media outlets, Adele walked out on the interview after the comment as it really irritating for the chart topper that she was sitting with the person who knows nothing about her new music.

Adele's interview was part of a package Channel 7 reportedly brokered which also included broadcast rights to Oprah Winfrey's One Night Only interview and concert. It is thought the network spent A$1 million on the package.

