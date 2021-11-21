Adele pays emotional tribute to teacher at ‘Audience with Adele’ special

An audience member at Adele's latest concert says she brought an old teacher on stage in emotional tribute

Adele is not one to forget her roots and the Hello singer proved it at her first UK concert in four years where she brought her teacher out on stage as a tribute.

The Easy on Me singer returned to the UK with a star-studded concert special titled Audience with Adele that was filmed earlier this month on November 6.

According to an audience member, Adele broke down after she was reunited with an old teacher who taught her at the Chestnut Grove School in Balham, reported The Sun.

Describing the moment as “really emotional”, the unnamed attendee shared, “Adele spoke movingly about how her teacher was her inspiration as a teenager.”





“When she realised she was actually in the audience, she brought her up on stage immediately and broke down in tears. It was the big surprise of the night," they further recalled.

Adele took to Instagram herself to share a teaser from the show in which she’s seen belting out the crowd-favourite Rolling in the Deep.

The concert special will air on ITV on November 21.