Adele set to return to UK TV with ‘Audience with Adele’ concert special

Adele's concert special was filmed at the London Palladium earlier this month and will air on November 21

Adele is all set to return to the UK television screens with a concert special titled Audience with Adele following the release of her fourth studio album 30.

The special was filmed at the London Palladium earlier this month before the release of her album and is scheduled to air on ITV on November 21.

The Easy on Me singer took to Instagram herself to share a teaser from the show in which she’s seen belting out the crowd-favourite Rolling in the Deep.

The concert special was a star-studded event according to reports, with the likes of Emma Thompson, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emma Watson, David Tennant, Naomi Campbell, Daniel Kaluuya and Catherine O'Hara in attendance.

It was not just attended by celebs but also Adele’s "friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, sportsmen, sportswomen and more," ITV said.

Adele’s new album 30 was released on Friday to instant acclaim and is expected to be a massive hit with audiences.