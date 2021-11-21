Virat Kohli’s latest picture with wife Anushka Sharma breaks the internet

Bollywood power couple, actress Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli, has always given fans major couple goals. Both stars, being avid social media social media users, never shy away from appreciating their partners in public.

On Sunday, Virat took to his Instagram handle ad dropped an adorably cute, goofy picture with his wife. In the shared picture, the two love birds struck a fun pose and twinned in matching white T-shirts.

Sharing the picture, the Indian cricket team captain, 33, called the PK actress his ‘rock’ in the caption, followed by a heart emoticon.

As soon as he shared the photo, fans dropped heart emoticons and filled the comments section with comments, praising the couple. The post garnered 1.3 million likes in lower than 25 minutes. Many followers called as them “cuties” within the feedback part.

A fan wrote, “Such a beautiful image.” One other fan stated, “After lonngg!! Virushka blessing us with their charmmm!!”

Virat and Anushka are at the moment in Mumbai after they returned from Dubai final week. Anushka and 10-month-old Vamika had accompanied Virat to the UAE for the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Sultan actress is currently busy with endorsements and production ventures. She was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.