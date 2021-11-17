Abhishek Bachchan celebrates daughter Aaradhya on birthday in Maldives

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are cherishing daughter Aaradhya on her 10th birthday in Maldives.
The family-of-three that jetted of to the Islands over the weekend are keeping fans updated on their everyday shenanigans.
On Wednesday, Abhishek turned to his Instagram to share an adorable photo of his daughter dressed in a pink gown.
"Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always," captioned Abhishek, giving a glimpse of their daughter's birthday celebrations.
The couple, who is staying in Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences, Maldives also shares a bunch of other photos earlier on their photo-sharing app.
Take a look:
