Prince Harry called out for slamming disinformation with ‘fingers in the till’

Prince Harry recently came under fire for his claims regarding media disinformation, especially considering he “his fingers in the till.



This claim’s been made by BBC author and presenter Dr Tessa Dunlop, during an interview with Richard Eden from the Palace Confidential.

There he was quoted saying, "You don't have to be a historian to know that a lot of the misinformation in The Crown is actually part of the entertainment."



"I think there is an issue for Harry because huge numbers of those who enjoy and watch The Crown seem to take it as the truth. That's where he falls over."

Before concluding he also added, "That's why he's got I think stop talking about misinformation because he would appear to have got his fingers in the till."