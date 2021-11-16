Paris Hilton recalls emotional wedding ceremony with Carter Reum

Socialite Paris Hilton recently turned to social media to reflect on the emotional wedding she shared with Carter Reum.
The post was shared on Instagram and featured a new-before-seen photograph from the altar.
It also featured a caption that highlighted Paris’ emotions during the day, and read, “Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat. It was one of the most incredibly magic and loving feelings I’ve ever felt in my life. I had found my missing piece.”
“To me, you’re more than my husband. You’re my best friend, my teacher, my lover, my confidant, and the father of our future children. I am so proud to stand beside you as your wife.”
“There was a piece of me that always felt I had to go on this journey of life by myself, but now I know the stars were just aligning for us to find each other again. I’m so excited for the future we will create together.”
