Adele admits ex-husband Simon Konecki 'saved' her life

Even though Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki are no longer together, the singer has nothing but love for their relationship.

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Easy on Me hit-maker admitted that she was grateful for their marriage and son and went on to say that Simon "saved her life".

"I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you," Adele reflected.

"He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me.

"Especially at that time, I was so young and I just, I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it," she continued, referring to her meteoric rise to fame.

"I could have easily gone down some dodgy paths, you know? And sort of self-destructed from being overwhelmed by all of it."