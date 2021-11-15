Rust film worker escapes amputation after poisonous spider bite

A Rust film worker dodged being potentially amputated after suffering from a spider bite.

Jason Miller, while speaking to TMZ, shared that his left arm, where he was bitten by a venomous brown recluse spider, will not be amputated after receiving medical attention.

The worker shared that he went into invasive surgery where doctors had to remove skin and muscle and is now on the road to recovery.

Jason said that the movie production should be held responsible in the wake of the fatal Halyna Hutchins shooting as he is now seeking workers’ compensation.

He claimed that he reached out six times for compensation but has now involved lawyers to work with the movie’s insurance company to pay him for his medical expenses.