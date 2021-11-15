Ali Safina not fond of Mahira Khan's acting: 'She needs to up her game'

Actor Ali Safina believes superstar Mahira Khan is not the best when it comes to acting.

Speaking with Ahsan Khan in a recent interview, the Takay Ki Ayegi Baraat star confessed that he is not fond of Mahira as an actor.

"I think Mahira is beautiful and we like her but acting-wise she needs to up her game, I can talk on my behalf," said Safina.

When wife Hira Tareen, who also attended the show, opposed her husband's opinion saying that Mahira is the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan,' Safina quipped, "unfortunately, the same thing is said for Shahrukh Khan in India."

Hira and Safina's interview comes after the couple recently attended sister Zara Tareen's wedding to Iron Man actor Farhan Tahir.