Taylor Swift renders emotional 10-minute performance of ‘All Too Well’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently delivered an emotional performance of All Too Well for Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The performance in question was 10 minutes long and broke the SNL convention with its length.

All Too Well was first released by the singer back in 2012 and has always been speculated to have revolved around her ex Jake Gyllenhaal.

It contains lyrics like "I was never good at telling jokes, but the punchline goes, ‘I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age’" and, "You call me up again just to break me like a promise, so casually cruel in the name of being honest."

