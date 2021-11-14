Prince William visits MI5 headquarters

Prince William on Thursday visited the Security Service, MI5, at its Thames House headquarters in London, according to a senior royal correspondent.
No pictures of the Duke of Cambridge's visit was shared on the social media accounts of the royal family.
Last month, Chief of MI6, the UK Secret Intelligence Service Richard Moore, said his agency hosted Prince Charles as he shared a picture with the Prince of Wales.
Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the National Service of Remembrance with members of The Royal Family at the Cenotaph this morning to pay their respect "for those who have served and continue to serve our nation|."
Mira Rajput shares an adorable picture of her and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha on Children's Day
Swift says she had no one except O’Brien and Sink in mind for the new 'All Too Well' video
Gavan O’Herlihy's demise was confirmed by his brother, Cormac O’Herlihy while talking to The Hollywood Reporter
' It took me a long time to move into the actual movie,' says expert Stewart Pearce
Paris Hilton's carnival featured treats including lemonade, funnel cakes and hot dogs
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are taking trip 'despite their busy schedule'