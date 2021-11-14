Adele set to generate $100 million from Oprah Winfrey interview

The two-hour special, which will air Sunday on CBS, has closed a revenue share deal for global syndication

Star singer Adele is all set to rake in around $100 million for her interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Ahead of her upcoming fourth album titled 30, the Hello hit-maker sat down with Winfrey for a two-hour special, made by James Corden’s Fulwell 73, which will air on CBS on Sunday after the network paid at least $5-7 million to debut the show.

According to The Mirror, the Adele: One Night Only special has reportedly closed a revenue share deal to be syndicated around the world with CBS expected to generate anywhere around $100 million from it.

Corden’s company will pocket a significant cut from this.

“Technically, she may say the interview is free, but her song performances in the show are performance payments. TV networks across the world are shelling out significant sums for their regions and it will mean millions coming into the coffers,” revealed an insider.

The source added, “The fees for syndication could be over $100 million total. For Adele, it’s a simply fantastic piece of business – you promote your new record and take home a nice little earner on top.”

The highly-awaited interview will reportedly feature tracks from Adele that have never been heard before.



