Lady Gaga ecstatic over Britney Spears: 'You never deserved what happened'

Lady Gaga ecstatic over Britney Spears conservatorship end: 'You never deserved what happened'

American singer Lady Gaga is celebrating the termination of Britney Spears' 13-year long conservatorship with a tribute.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the House of Gucci star penned an emotional note for the 39-year-old pop star and shared that she 'couldn't be more happy' for the achieved milestone.

"I have loved Britney Spears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn't be more happy for you today," began Gaga, sharing a photo of herself and Britney from an award show.

She continued," You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today," Gaga wrote in the caption. "You're a superstar and a super-human being. I LOVE YOU."



