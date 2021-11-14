Lady Gaga ecstatic over Britney Spears: 'You never deserved what happened'

American singer Lady Gaga is celebrating the termination of Britney Spears' 13-year long conservatorship with a tribute.
Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the House of Gucci star penned an emotional note for the 39-year-old pop star and shared that she 'couldn't be more happy' for the achieved milestone.
"I have loved Britney Spears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn't be more happy for you today," began Gaga, sharing a photo of herself and Britney from an award show.
She continued," You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today," Gaga wrote in the caption. "You're a superstar and a super-human being. I LOVE YOU."
Take a look:
