Kim Kardashian jokes about third failed marriage: ‘I Don’t get this marriage business’

Kim Kardashian leaves pals in rib-tickling laughter with her candid toast at Simon Huck’s engagement party.



The beauty mogul delivered the special speech ahead of Huck’s wedding which is scheduled for Saturday.



The candour was video graphed by Derek Blasberg and shared to Instagram Stories.

There the singer joked, "I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don't know what kind of advice ... I'm gonna give to you guys tonight."

For those unversed, Kim has had three marriages over the course of her lifetime, to Damon Thomas (2000-2004), to Kris Humphries (August 2011 – Ocotber 2011), and to Kanye West (2014 – 2021).