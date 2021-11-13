Juhi Chawla receives love-filled birthday wishes from Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon

Juhi Chawla was showered with loads of wishes as she marked her 53rd birthday today, along with a special tribute by Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit.

The Bollywood divas took to their social media accounts on November 13 to make birthday girl’s day a bit more special.

Tandon dropped old clicks of both actors goofing around as she tweeted, “Of all the fun , laughter years gone by, and sweet memories.”

“Darling @iam_juhi you are the best a 100 trees planted in your name, Happy Birthday! God bless you and your cause.”

The Darr star had requested her fans to plant trees in place of wishes on her special day.

The Devdaas superstar also posted an IG story to tribute Chawla.

She expressed, “Happy birthday to the beauty Juhi.”

Dixit also applauded her remarkable career in film industry as she added, “ You have given an immense contribution to the world of entertainment.”

“Right from Qyamat Se Qyamat to gulab gang you have always dazzled in every role you do. May you keep shining as always,” her story read.



