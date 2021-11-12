Taylor Swift’s song ‘All too Well’ details her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal

Taylor Swift’s song All too Well is garnering a massive response as it illustrates her breakup from Jake Gyllenhaal, reported Hollywood Life.

The Grammy winner performed a complete 10-minute-long song for the first time on Red as she serenaded the heartbreaking lyrics, detailing the ex-couple’s 11-year age difference.

“You said if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die,” the Blank Space hit-maker went on in the song.

Moving ahead in their tale, the song also hinted that the duo secretly tried to get back together but it didn’t work out.

The song goes as, “And there we are again, when nobody had to know, you kept me like a secret, but I kept you like an oath.”

The much-anticipated track is already making waves on internet as Swift opened up on her post-break up emotions.

The former pair dated for a few months in 2010.