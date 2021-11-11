Meghan Markle claps back against ‘toxic’ masculinity: ‘You need a modern man’

Meghan Markle recently delivered a powerful speech regarding the boom in toxic masculinity within the ‘old America’.
Meghan presented her thoughts on the subject while speaking to Andrew Sorkin at DealBook Online Summit.
There she was quoted saying, "I think it takes strong men to under and modern men, frankly to really understand that they benefit from it as well.”
"Paid Parental Leave is really important. It's not just about the mom being home, what it does and connects you how it connects you as a family unit is really key. But equally, it incentivizes you to be able to go back to work."
Before concluding she also added, "If you know that you can have that quality time and you're not sacrificing your job, or that you have to choose between your family and putting food on the table the ripple effect of that is huge. But men have to be a part of that."
Astroworld event organizers called out over alleged cover-up of ‘smurf’ tragedy
BTS’ Jungkook once saved a South Korean television host at the 2016 DMC Festival
Kanye West said he should have informed Soulja that he is not going to use his verse
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have moved to California
Rebel Wilson said that she did not think she could lose weight and then maintain her figure
Jason Knauf was communications secretary to Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry until March 2019