Jared Leto denies giving his ‘Suicide Squad’ co-stars horrific gag gifts

Leto, who played Joker in the 2016 film, allegedly sent his co-stars gifts like a dead rat and a dead hog

Jared Leto has denied years-old claims of him sending his Suicide Squad co-stars horrifying gag gifts, including a dead rat, reported E! News.

The Dallas Buyers Club star incited controversy in 2016 after reports of him giving his co-stars “some really horrific” gifts came to the forth, with Viola Davis telling Vanity Fair that Leto even sent a dead hog to the table read.

Leto himself fanned the flames, telling E! News at the time, “I did a lot of things to create a dynamic, to create an element of surprise, of spontaneity… The Joker is somebody who doesn't really respect things like personal space or boundaries.”

Now, years later, he has denied the reports, telling Entertainment Weekly, “99.9 per cent of what people read is bulls—t. Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun and adventure.”

“I'm playing a guy called the Joker, it is okay to play some jokes… Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it's not up to other people on the internet to create those lines,” he added.