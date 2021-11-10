Jared Leto denies giving his ‘Suicide Squad’ co-stars horrific gag gifts

Jared Leto has denied years-old claims of him sending his Suicide Squad co-stars horrifying gag gifts, including a dead rat, reported E! News.
The Dallas Buyers Club star incited controversy in 2016 after reports of him giving his co-stars “some really horrific” gifts came to the forth, with Viola Davis telling Vanity Fair that Leto even sent a dead hog to the table read.
Leto himself fanned the flames, telling E! News at the time, “I did a lot of things to create a dynamic, to create an element of surprise, of spontaneity… The Joker is somebody who doesn't really respect things like personal space or boundaries.”
Now, years later, he has denied the reports, telling Entertainment Weekly, “99.9 per cent of what people read is bulls—t. Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun and adventure.”
“I'm playing a guy called the Joker, it is okay to play some jokes… Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it's not up to other people on the internet to create those lines,” he added.
Williams' time at NBC has been marked by breaking countless major stories and attracting leading journalists
With the title, Rudd now joins the likes of Idris Elba, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper
Harry and Meghan, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to California last year
Under the deal, Unity takes over Wellington-based Weta Digital´s technology and engineering assets while Jackson...
They sold for 7,459,000 Swiss francs , including premiums, at the auction in Geneva.
The lawsuit was filed after eight people were killed at his concert