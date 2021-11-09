Prince Harry urged to drop £112m Netflix deal like Jemima Khan: ‘It’s shocking!’

Prince Harry recently got called on by experts to drop his associations as well as the £112 million Netflix deal with the streaming giant.



This claim’s been made by royal expert Angela Levin. She believes Prince Harry ought to take a page out of Jemima Khan’s book and axe any association with Netflix, in light of their shocking portrayal of Princess Diana.

According to Express UK, she claimed, "Harry has remained absolutely silent about Netflix. He should tear the deal up and make a stand for his mother.”

She also called out Prince Harry’s silence on the matter, claiming, "What's more important? Money or defending his mum? It's astonishing he can't find his voice on this."