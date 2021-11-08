Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez quits modelling for mommy duties

Georgina Rodriguez, who is second-time mother-to-be and long-time partner of renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has temporarily left the modelling world for mommy duties.

Ronaldo's girlfriend - who is pregnant with twins - took to social media to share an adorable family photo, supporting of 11-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr in a sweet way.

The 27-year-old Spanish model captioned the loving post: "Supporting my big boy." She also added a football and a red heart emoji. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.



The fashionista, who gave birth to the couple’s first child, three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, is also a mother figure to his other children, 11-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo born via surrogacy.

In the family picture, Ronaldo Jr is seen arriving at the Manchester United academy with his sweet mom.

Georgina Rodriguez, who is happily expending family with ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has been spending more time with kids since she announced her pregnancy.