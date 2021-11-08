Adele breaks into tears while ‘An Audience with Adele’ filming

Adele broke down in tears during ITV’s An Audience with Adele filming in London on Saturday night where she was also joined by her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

The 33-year-old vocal powerhouse got candid with the crowd as she made her star-studded UK comeback for the first time in two years.

The Hello hit-maker, who was joined by other starts at the London palladium, shared, “I'm (expletive) it, I'm so nervous.’

The Grammy winner rocked four new songs from her upcoming album, 30.

Other stars including Dua Lipa, Idris Elba and Michael McIntyre serenaded the event with the Easy on Me singer.

Alan Carr, a comedian and a very good friend of the singer, was also present at the venue and as he joined the songster on stage, Adele was left tears to see her childhood pal.

The event is slated to air on November 21, just after a couple of days her new album will go public.

Adele last performed in the UK at Wembley Stadium in June 2017.