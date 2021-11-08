Monday motivation: Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of his intense workout

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, who enjoys massive fan following on social media, often shares posts from his routine activities. The superstar has not just won hearts with his dapper looks and outstanding acting skills but has also emerged as a fitness icon for his fans and followers.

On Monday morning, the Simmba actor turned to his social media handle and dropped an early morning glimpse of his fitness routine right from his gym.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Sooryavanshi star has shared two of his gym photos from an intense workout session and has set major fitness goals for his fans. In the pictures, the Gully Boy actor was seen wearing a grey-coloured vest with black track pants.

He kept his intense bearded look with hair tied in a pony in the pictures. Showcasing his chiselled biceps in the gym pics, Ranveer captioned the post as, “Shut up and #grind #mondaymotivation”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was recently seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. He will be next seen in one of his most-awaited films 83, which is scheduled to hit the big screen this Christmas.