Katrina Kaif praises Farah Khan

Sunday November 07, 2021
Farha Khan is behind "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" song featuring Katrina Kaif

By Web Desk
November 08, 2021
Katrina Kaif on Sunday shared a behind-the-scene video of "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" as the "Sooryavanshi" song hit 20 million views on YouTube.

"It sure was rainy. Voice of my love Farah Khan," Katrina captioned her post.

Commenting on the video, Farah wrote, You were sooooooo good in this baby."

The video was premiered on YouTube on Saturday, a day after "Sooryavanshi" hit cinemas across India.

