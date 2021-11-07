Kate Middleton was once left in tears by Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly split over trifle during their early romance in 2007.



Kate was reportedly 'left in tears' by Prince William early in their romance, according to a royal author.

Katie Nicholl - in her book The Making of a Modern Romance - details Kate and William's love life, claiming the prince had said he would spend the New Year with Kate in 2006 but instead opted to stay with his family.

The Duke had committed to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham following the Royal Family tradition, then travel to Kate’s family home for New Year celebrations, according to the author.

Kate was deeply upset over his move to cancel the planned trip. Nicholl adds in her 2011 book that Prince William's sweetheart was 'upset' when her future husband changed his mind.

The Queen's grandson phoned his ladylove on Boxing Day to inform her of his change of heart, claims the expert.

The last-minute alteration, according to Nicholl, appeared to be “no big deal” - but that Kate had “good reason to be concerned.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William split in 2007 for a brief period. However, the couple's relationship blossomed once again and they reunited at a party in Dorset.