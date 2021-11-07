Katie Price pays tribute to fiancé Carl Woods for standing by her in ‘most critical’ times

Former glamour model Katie Price has expressed gratitude to fiancé Carl Woods for standing by her in the ‘most critical’ times.
Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old star shared a gushing tribute to Carl Woods.
Posting a sweet photo of the Love Island star, Katie wrote “This man has stuck by me in my most critical times and never done me wrong.”
“The past 4 months have been challenging for him and I thank him for standing by me and giving me the strength I needed and support through yet again real actual traumas caused by people who I knew,” she said and added “the truth of all the events I encountered you will be very aware of soon. I love you @carljwoods.”
Katie and Carl have been dating since June 2020 and got engaged earlier this year.
Katie recently reunited with family and Carl after she was released from rehab clinic following drink driving accident. she was ordered by a judge to undertake treatment at The Priory last month.
