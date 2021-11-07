Prince Harry secretly ‘wants’ Prince Charles, William to ‘beg’ for his return to the UK: report

Experts speculate Prince Harry is looking to have Prince William and Prince Charles ‘beg’ him over his return to the UK.



This claim’s been brought forward by Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden.

During his chat with the Palace Confidential, he was also quoted saying, "I think he would absolutely love it!”

"If the Royal Family come back begging, saying 'please come back from Montecito, we need you back'," Prince Harry would reportedly be delighted.



However, at the same time, Mr Eden believes such a call may be a pipe dream.

"I don't think there will be any desperate call to California,” he clarified. Reason being that there are "plenty of other royals who could step in" if the Queen is unable to.

"There are others who would step into the roles if needed, obviously the Cambridges, the Duchess of Cornwall. Even "Princess Anne will always do her duty."

So "I don't think there will be any desperate call to California," the expert concluded by saying.