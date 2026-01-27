Photo: David, Victoria Beckham waiting to take Brooklyn back after major betrayal: Report

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are reportedly ready to forgive son Brooklyn's immaturity.

For those unversed, the aspiring chef recently unleashed a string of scathing Instagram posts aimed at his parents, blaming them for everything from his lifelong anxiety to allegedly trying to “ruin” his marriage.

In the lengthy note, Brooklyn also pushed back hard against claims that his wife, Nicola Peltz, is controlling him, calling the suggestion “completely” backward.

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety,” he wrote.

“For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.”

Doubling down on his stance, Brooklyn added, “I do not want to reconcile with my family... I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace.”

However, according to a new report from PEOPLE Magazine, David and Victoria Beckham are deeply hurt by their son’s public remarks but remain open to reconciliation.

“David and Victoria love Brooklyn and are afraid of losing their son,” an insider shared with the outlet.

The source added that despite the tension, the door is far from closed, insisting, “They would take him back in a minute.”