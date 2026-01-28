Ariana Grande reveals oversized sweatshirt era came during 'very strange' time
The singer's fashion choice during 2018 had a deeper reason
Ariana Grande is looking back at her baggy sweatshirt era.
In a recent chat with Vogue for its Life in Looks series, the Wicked star reflected on one of her vulnerable moments in her career, where she had zero energy to put into fashion but still ended up making a fashion statement.
During the interview, the 32-year-old singer was shown her throwback 2018 snap donning an oversized sweatshirt and long boots, Grande admitted, "This was a very strange time in my life."
She went on to explain, "I was processing a lot, and I always wanted to hide away in something really cozy."
"But I remember that the boots still made me feel c***. I genuinely, at the time, did not have the mental energy to consider clothing. So the easiest thing for me was to throw on a sweatshirt and a c**** boot and that was how it happened."
For those unversed, Grande was dealing with anxiety and stress at the time, as during her May 22, 2017, concert, a bomber killed 22 people and left more than 500 people injured in England.
After the tragic incident, Grande has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. She wrote in a 2018 letter to her fans that the tragedy would leave her "speechless and filled with questions" for the "rest" of her "life."
Moreover, Grande's former boyfriend Mac Miller passed away after an accidental overdose in September 2018.
-
Kristen Stewart gets honest about staying in US after Trump tariff plans
-
Khloe, Kim Kardashian get real about airing family drama on reality show: 'Good, put it on'
-
Pete Davidson teases marriage, family plans with Elsie Hewitt: 'Will do all that’
-
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence over unsealed text amid Blake Lively's case
-
Lily Collins shares emotional post as daughter Tove turns one: 'Changed our lives'
-
Pete Davidson shares sweet reason behind daughter Scottie's name: 'Most meaningful'
-
Real reason behind Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos' split revealed
-
Here's why Nicola Peltz is not one to blame in Beckham family feud