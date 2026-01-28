Ariana Grande reveals oversized sweatshirt era came during 'very strange' time

Ariana Grande reveals baggy sweatshirt era came during 'very strange' time

Ariana Grande is looking back at her baggy sweatshirt era.

In a recent chat with Vogue for its Life in Looks series, the Wicked star reflected on one of her vulnerable moments in her career, where she had zero energy to put into fashion but still ended up making a fashion statement.

During the interview, the 32-year-old singer was shown her throwback 2018 snap donning an oversized sweatshirt and long boots, Grande admitted, "This was a very strange time in my life."

She went on to explain, "I was processing a lot, and I always wanted to hide away in something really cozy."

"But I remember that the boots still made me feel c***. I genuinely, at the time, did not have the mental energy to consider clothing. So the easiest thing for me was to throw on a sweatshirt and a c**** boot and that was how it happened."

For those unversed, Grande was dealing with anxiety and stress at the time, as during her May 22, 2017, concert, a bomber killed 22 people and left more than 500 people injured in England.

After the tragic incident, Grande has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. She wrote in a 2018 letter to her fans that the tragedy would leave her "speechless and filled with questions" for the "rest" of her "life."

Moreover, Grande's former boyfriend Mac Miller passed away after an accidental overdose in September 2018.