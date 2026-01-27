Amid fears of arrest, Sydney Sweeney promotes lingerie line, ignoring Billie Eilish's sarcasm

American actress Sydney Sweeney is making headlines after it was reported that she allegedly violated the law by climbing the iconic Hollywood sign in the dead of night in an effort to share a message ahead of the upcoming launch, her own lingerie line.

Sweeney was seen hanging a clothesline of bras over the sign in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to TMZ, Sweeney and her team received a permit from FilmLA to shoot near the Hollywood sign. However, they did not have permission to climb or touch the sign.

The outlet reported that Sweeney could be at risk of being charged with criminal trespassing and/or vandalism.

However, no action has been initiated against the actress till the filing of this report on Tuesday January 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney took to her Instagram and shared multiple scantly clad photos to promote her SYRN, the lingerie brand founded by the actress.

More than one million people including British journalist Piers Morgan liked Sweeney's Instagram post containing her photos.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos's wife Lauren Sanchez's was prominent among those who supported Sydney Sweeney in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeny's political views were came under discussion on social media as a handful celebrities condemned ICE crackdown in Minneapolis after the shooting of Alex Pretti.

Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Patrick J. Adams, Billie Eilish and several others took to social media to protest the killing of Alex Pretti.

Sydney Sweeney, however, chose silence over the protests that have withdrawn nationwide support.

While it's publicly known that she was registered as a Republican voter in Florida in June 2024, the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actress has not publicly commented on her political views or supported specific candidates.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish used her Instagram stories to encourage other celebrities to speak up against the government crackdown.

The singer also took a swipe at those choosing to stay silent on the ICE crackdown in one of her Instagram stories.



