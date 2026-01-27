Photo: Jacob Elordi reacts to Margot Robbie's praise amid upcoming project

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie reportedly grew close while working on the set of Wuthering Heights.

As fans will know that the upcoming film of the Barbie star is inspired by Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel.

In a recent interview , Robbie, 35, revealed how Elordi went above and beyond on set to surprise her especially on Valentine's Day.

While interviewing each other for Vogue Australia, Robbie, reflected on the gesture that Elordi filled her dressing room with red roses.

She went on to explain that it wasn’t just the flowers that impressed her.

“You did a lot of very thoughtful things. It wasn’t just the gesture of the roses, it was the thing written from Heathcliff, and that little tombstone thing,” Robbie shared.

“I was like, ah, crafts! Love that. It was crafty, it was meaningful, it was dramatic.”

Reflecting on the heartfelt gesture made by Elordi, she went on to call his gesture "so epic…"

Elordi agreed with her, adding, “It was dramatic. I had to hear if you were shooting as well, because I wasn’t at work that day.”

A stunned Robbie responded, “Shut up,” before he clarified, “I came in.”

She then joked, “You are absolutely devastating.”

The two also laughed about how much they missed each other when they were not filming together.

“I really didn’t like shooting when Margot wasn’t there,” Elordi admitted, with Robbie echoing, “I hated shooting when you weren’t there.”