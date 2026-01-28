Photo: Taylor Lautner reflects on having the same name as wife 'Tay'

Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor "Tay" Dome, have opened up about what it’s really like being a couple who share the same name.

According to a new report from Cosmopolitan, the Twilight star and his wife, who also goes by Taylor, often shortened to “Tay,” reflected on how their matching names have become a surprisingly meaningful part of their relationship.

“It’s hilarious in a lot of ways, but sharing a name just adds to my feeling like she’s literally my other half and we are one and the same,” Lautner told the outlet.

For those unversed, Lautner met his now-wife after his sister, Makena, set them up in late 2017.

The pair began dating just weeks later and went on to tie the knot, recently celebrating their third wedding anniversary in November.

“Of course, we have different lives and independence,” Lautner added. “But it’s a really special thing.”

His wife echoed the sentiment, joking, “We giggle about it all the time,” expressing that they are "the same."

When the outlet touched on the fact that brides do not take their husbands' last names anymore, Tay responded, "We were just like, 'This is going to be a little confusing.'"

"But it was something that I wanted. Being Taylor’s wife, I wanted his last name."

"You’re not my wife. I’m your husband," Taylor responded.