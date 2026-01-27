Ellen DeGeneres legal teams makes new claims about 2023 car crash
Ellen DeGeneres faced legal repurcussions of a car crash in 2023
Ellen DeGeneres’ legal team has pushed back against recent legal accusations tied to a 2023 car crash.
According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE Magazine, DeGeneres' attorneys are requesting that the delivery of legal papers related to the alleged incident be declared invalid.
The filing states that her legal team submitted a motion to quash the service of summons after the plaintiff claimed three attempts were made to deliver the documents on 5th, 6th and 7th January of this year.
However, DeGeneres' lawyers argue that the service was improper, as the attempts to deliver the legal paperwork were made at the business management firm NKSFB, LLC, rather than directly to the former talk show host.
The documents further acknowledge that “certain documents were dropped off at the reception desk at Neuman + Associates,” a division of NKSFB, on 2023 December, 2025, but maintain that this does not constitute valid service.
For those unversed, the plaintiff is suing DeGeneres for general negligence following a motor vehicle accident she claims occurred in Santa Barbara County on 16th October, 2023.
According to the filing, the woman alleges the crash resulted in both property damage and personal injury.
The plaintiff further claims that DeGeneres entered an intersection without stopping at a stop sign and allegedly crashed into her Tesla.
-
Kristen Stewart gets honest about staying in US after Trump tariff plans
-
Khloe, Kim Kardashian get real about airing family drama on reality show: 'Good, put it on'
-
Pete Davidson teases marriage, family plans with Elsie Hewitt: 'Will do all that’
-
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence over unsealed text amid Blake Lively's case
-
Lily Collins shares emotional post as daughter Tove turns one: 'Changed our lives'
-
Pete Davidson shares sweet reason behind daughter Scottie's name: 'Most meaningful'
-
Ariana Grande reveals oversized sweatshirt era came during 'very strange' time
-
Real reason behind Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos' split revealed