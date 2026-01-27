Photo: Ellen DeGeneres legal teams makes new claims about 2023 car crash

Ellen DeGeneres’ legal team has pushed back against recent legal accusations tied to a 2023 car crash.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE Magazine, DeGeneres' attorneys are requesting that the delivery of legal papers related to the alleged incident be declared invalid.

The filing states that her legal team submitted a motion to quash the service of summons after the plaintiff claimed three attempts were made to deliver the documents on 5th, 6th and 7th January of this year.

However, DeGeneres' lawyers argue that the service was improper, as the attempts to deliver the legal paperwork were made at the business management firm NKSFB, LLC, rather than directly to the former talk show host.

The documents further acknowledge that “certain documents were dropped off at the reception desk at Neuman + Associates,” a division of NKSFB, on 2023 December, 2025, but maintain that this does not constitute valid service.

For those unversed, the plaintiff is suing DeGeneres for general negligence following a motor vehicle accident she claims occurred in Santa Barbara County on 16th October, 2023.

According to the filing, the woman alleges the crash resulted in both property damage and personal injury.

The plaintiff further claims that DeGeneres entered an intersection without stopping at a stop sign and allegedly crashed into her Tesla.