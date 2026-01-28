Lily Collins shares emotional post as daughter Tove turns one: 'Changed our lives'

Collins shares emotional post as daughter Tove turns one: 'Changed our lives'

Lily Collins is celebrating daughter Tove's special day!

The Emily in Paris star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, January 27, to mark her daughter's first trip around the sun.

In the celebratory post, Lily featured a series of snaps of her daughter Tove from her birthday bash and penned down a heartfelt note.

"One whole year with our little T. We adore you beyond words," Lily, who shares Tove with husband Charlie McDowell, wrote.

The proud mom gushed, "You’ve completely changed our lives in every single way and continue to surprise us every single day."

"Celebrating you with all of your favorite things and more love than we ever knew existed," Lily expressed her love for Tove

"Happy 1st birthday, sweet Tove. We can’t wait for all the new adventures to come…" she concluded the caption.

In one of the snaps, the birthday girl can be seen in a ball pit, while in another, she posed beside her a "happy birthday" sign.

For those unversed, Lily revealed in an announcement post of her daughter's birth that she and her husband welcomed Tove via surrogate back in January 2025 on her Instagram account.

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again," she wrote at the time.