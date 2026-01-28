Photo: Real reason behind Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos'split revealed

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos have reportedly gone their separate ways after two years together.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, the pair’s breakup happened “a few weeks ago,” shortly after the holiday season.

An insider shared that while the split is still “very recent and fresh,” Hadid has been coping by immersing herself in her work.

“It was after the holidays,” the source noted, adding that the model has “thrown herself back into work and is very focused” on her career at the moment.

The insider also revealed that Hadid is feeling better physically, saying her health has improved amid her ongoing Lyme disease complications.

The source pointed to Hadid's increasingly packed schedule as a major factor in the relationship going “downhill.”

Her workload reportedly intensified as she promoted her new series, took on additional campaigns, and made appearances tied to her fragrance brand.

Adding to the strain, the insider explained that Hadid and Banuelos had been navigating long distance for some time.

“They both had busy schedules and were long distance,” the source said, noting that the arrangement “wasn’t working out.”

“They also realized they had differing opinions and values about life and their future,” the insider explained. “There was a lot that was putting strain on the relationship.”