Here's why Nicola Peltz is not one to blame in Beckham family feud
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham blamed his family for trying to sabotage marriage with Nicola
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham did not mince words while blasting his family.
However, a new Us Weekly source has weighed in on speculation that Nicola Peltz may have driven a wedge between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous family.
According to the insider, the fallout following Brooklyn's recent social media blast about the Beckham family brand hit Victoria Beckham particularly hard.
The designer, 51, was reportedly “inconsolable” after her son's public tirade.
“She was completely blown away that Brooklyn went to this level,” the source claimed.
They also added that Victoria had been in brief contact with Brooklyn over the holidays and genuinely believed their relationship was moving in a more positive direction.
“She and David never thought he’d do something like this,” the insider added, suggesting the public nature of the comments came as a shock to both parents.
However, another source was quick to push back against claims that Nicola Peltz was at the center of the rift.
Addressing the long-standing tension, the insider explained that the issues predated Brooklyn’s marriage.
“This is not new, and it has nothing to do with Nicola,” the source insisted, adding that Brooklyn “always felt like he had controlling parents in terms of what they wanted him to do.”
-
Kristen Stewart gets honest about staying in US after Trump tariff plans
-
Khloe, Kim Kardashian get real about airing family drama on reality show: 'Good, put it on'
-
Pete Davidson teases marriage, family plans with Elsie Hewitt: 'Will do all that’
-
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence over unsealed text amid Blake Lively's case
-
Lily Collins shares emotional post as daughter Tove turns one: 'Changed our lives'
-
Pete Davidson shares sweet reason behind daughter Scottie's name: 'Most meaningful'
-
Ariana Grande reveals oversized sweatshirt era came during 'very strange' time
-
Real reason behind Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos' split revealed