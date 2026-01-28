Here's why Nicola Peltz is not one to blame in Beckham family feud

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham did not mince words while blasting his family.

However, a new Us Weekly source has weighed in on speculation that Nicola Peltz may have driven a wedge between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous family.

According to the insider, the fallout following Brooklyn's recent social media blast about the Beckham family brand hit Victoria Beckham particularly hard.

The designer, 51, was reportedly “inconsolable” after her son's public tirade.

“She was completely blown away that Brooklyn went to this level,” the source claimed.

They also added that Victoria had been in brief contact with Brooklyn over the holidays and genuinely believed their relationship was moving in a more positive direction.

“She and David never thought he’d do something like this,” the insider added, suggesting the public nature of the comments came as a shock to both parents.

However, another source was quick to push back against claims that Nicola Peltz was at the center of the rift.

Addressing the long-standing tension, the insider explained that the issues predated Brooklyn’s marriage.

“This is not new, and it has nothing to do with Nicola,” the source insisted, adding that Brooklyn “always felt like he had controlling parents in terms of what they wanted him to do.”