Photo: Jennifer Aniston all hearts for 'mature' Jim Curtis as romance nears anniversary

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly thriving in her relationship with Jim Curtis.

According to the latest report from PEOPLE Magazine, the actress is “incredibly happy” with Curtis, whom she began dating in July 2025 after first starting out as friends.

“Jim’s very laid-back, but also focused and driven,” an insider shared.

“He just does things in a very calm way. He brings good energy and this is something Jen loves.”

The source explained that the dynamic works especially well for Aniston, noting, “Jen can be very Type A and takes on a lot. He’s very steady and grounded.”

Elaborating further, the insider added that Curtis offers a refreshing sense of balance in her life.

“He’s not a stressed-out, high-intensity guy and that balance works well for her. There’s no drama, no emotional games, or whiplash.”

In fact, the source described the romance as a turning point for the Friends alum, saying, “In many ways, it’s the most mature relationship she’s ever been in.”