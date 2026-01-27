Here's how Brooklyn Beckham feels after taking jibes at family
David and Victoria Beckham have chosen not to respond to the scathing comments made by their son Brooklyn
As fans will know, the aspiring chef recently unleashed a string of scathing Instagram posts aimed at his parents, accusing them of everything from contributing to his lifelong anxiety to attempting to “ruin” his marriage.
Now, a source has claimed that Brooklyn's decision to go public stems from his belief, shared by his wife, Nicola Peltz, 31, that David, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, are personally responsible for the negative press the couple has faced over the past several years.
“They are so beaten down,” a source close to Brooklyn said, suggesting the ongoing tension has taken an emotional toll on the pair.
In his explosive social media posts, Brooklyn alleged that he has “received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders,” intensifying speculation about the fractured family dynamic.
Meanwhile, another source described David and Victoria as deeply hurt by the situation, noting that the famous couple are choosing not to respond publicly.
“They are staying quiet because they don’t want to draw more attention to it,” the insider said of the Beckhams' reaction.
